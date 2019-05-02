Save on smart LED light bulbs, BLACK+DECKER electric outdoor tools and more in today’s Green Deals

Eufy Home via Amazon offers its Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $15.29 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $22, today’s deal is good for nearly 33% off and a match of our previous mention. This is an easy way to introduce LED light bulbs and smart home control to your setup. Best of all? These bulbs do not require a hub for use, unlike pricier options from Philips Hue. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Walmart offers an outdoor power stake with timer for $4.99 with free in-store pickup. This is a great way to keep your outdoor lights under control, eliminating energy vampires along the way. For comparison, it typically sells for around $10 or more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon has the BLACK+DECKER 20V String Trimmer and Edger Combo Kit for $59.99 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Includes a trimmer, edger, and sweeper. Ships with one battery. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

