Home Depot’s 1-day outdoor electric power tool sale highlights the best Earth Day deals

Today’s best Earth Day deals are highlighted by a notable sale at Home Depot, which takes up to 20% off outdoor power equipment from Sun Joe. Leading the way is the 12-inch 8A Electric Garden Tiller and Cultivator for $113 shipped. That’s down $20 or more from the regular going rate. With warm weather upon us, it’s time to get into your gardens. Having an electric tiller is a great way to get things ready to go while also ditch the oil and gas. This model is equipped with a plug, so be sure to grab an extra extension cord rated for outdoor work to complete this setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit up the entire sale or head below for more top picks.

Another standout today is the Sun Joe 16-inch Walk-Behind Reel Lawn Mower for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for around $85. While it may be the old fashioned way, there is still a lot of value in going with a reel lawn mower. Not only do you cut down on basically any pollution concerns, but it’s also a great workout. This model sports a 16-inch blade, a steel design and nine height settings. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Meanwhile, over at Lowe’s you can grab the Greenworks 1700PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. That’s down $20 and the best price that we can currently find. This electric-powered pressure washer delivers everything you need to clean up this year. Includes a 20-foot hose, 35-foot power cord, and three-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe the podcast.