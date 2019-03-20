Green Deals: 2-pack of solar landscaping spotlights for $20, more

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $25, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor areas, this is a great way to do so. Since these are solar powered, you’ll never have to worry about batteries or wires. Plus, these spotlights provide up to 600 lumens of light to illuminate your yard perfectly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

