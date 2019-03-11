Green Deals: WORX 12A Corded Electric Leaf Blower $30, more

- Mar. 11th 2019 2:31 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the WORX Turbine 12A Corded Electric Leaf Blower for $29.98 shipped. That’s down from the regular $50 price tag and a match of the previous Amazon all-time low price. This model sports a 12A motor which can push 110MPH worth of air, making it ideal for spring or fall cleanup. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Be sure to grab an outdoor extension cord to complete your new leaf blower setup.

We have a full selection of Green Deals today down below with WORX robotic lawn mowers, Philips Hue lights, Sun Joe pressure washers and more…

Other notable Green Deals today include:

The WORX WG520 Blower is a High capacity air volume blower with TURBINE fan technology that delivers a powerful performance with up to 600 CFM. With air speeds up to 115mph and a variable-speed control system allows this blower to tackle any job. The dynamic airflow design forces air in a streamline motion to deliver consistent and powerful results. The 600 CFM is in line with the air volume moved by a some professional backpack blowers, so you know you can get the job done.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author