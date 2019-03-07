Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 Electric String Trimmer $219, more

Today only, Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Electric String Trimmer and 9Ah Battery for $219 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $275 with today’s offer being $6 less than our previous mention. This string trimmer will have you ready for spring weather thanks to its included 9Ah battery, wall charger and gas/oil-free design. Has a total cutting width of up to 16-inches, which is perfect for light brush. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include: