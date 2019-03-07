Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 Electric String Trimmer $219, more

Today only, Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Electric String Trimmer and 9Ah Battery for $219 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $275 with today’s offer being $6 less than our previous mention. This string trimmer will have you ready for spring weather thanks to its included 9Ah battery, wall charger and gas/oil-free design. Has a total cutting width of up to 16-inches, which is perfect for light brush. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Designed to meet landscape maintenance professional needs, the M18 FUEL String Trimmer has the power you need to clear thick brush. It reaches full throttle in under 1 second and provides up to 1 hour of run time per charge. The motor is positioned in the rear of the trimmer, providing the best combination of power, balance and maneuverability. The trimmer features high and low speed settings with a variable speed trigger. High provides the power to clear thick brush and low maximizes run time while having plenty of power for grass trimming. The 16 in. cutting swath trims more grass in a single pass, increasing productivity. The full sized head holds more line and has a metal reinforced bump knob for longer life. The M18 FUEL String Trimmer is fully compatible with 175+ solutions on the M18 system.