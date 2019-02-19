Green Deals: Anker Eufy Smart Plug 2-pack $26, more

- Feb. 19th 2019 1:36 pm ET

EufyHome (an Anker sister-brand) via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Smart Plug Minis with Alexa and Google Assistant support for $25.99 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $23 each, today’s deal is around 40% off the regular going rate. This smart plug doesn’t require a hub and is compatible with popular voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Eufy Smart Plug Mini features:

  • PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.
  • SAVE MONEY: Track energy usage of devices and set operating schedules to eliminate unnecessary power consumption.
  • NO HUB REQUIRED: Just download the EufyHome app, set up, plug in your device and use. (2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.)

