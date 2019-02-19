Green Deals: Anker Eufy Smart Plug 2-pack $26, more

EufyHome (an Anker sister-brand) via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Smart Plug Minis with Alexa and Google Assistant support for $25.99 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $23 each, today’s deal is around 40% off the regular going rate. This smart plug doesn’t require a hub and is compatible with popular voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Eufy Smart Plug Mini features: