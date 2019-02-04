Green Deals: Ryobi Electric Riding Lawn Mower w/ Bagging Kit $2,499, more

Today’s big Ryobi tool sale at Home Depot has a number of notable deals. That includes the 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $2,499 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit delivers an extra $100 worth of value. This is the best offer we’ve tracked on this model. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. This model sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. Rated an impressive 4.7/5 stars by 500 Home Depot reviewers.
Powered by 75 Ah batteries with a 2-hour run time, this 38 in. 75 Ah Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower and Bagging Kit comes equipped with a 38 in. 2 blade deck and a 12 position manual deck adjustment so you have full control over your cut. Since this mower is electric, there is no need to replaces belt, spark plug or filters.