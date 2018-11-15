Green Deals: ChargePoint Wi-Fi-enabled EV Chargers from $519 shipped, more

Update: a pricing error on behalf of Amazon resulted in these listings being marked down more than intended. We’ve updated the article with correct pricing to reflect Amazon’s change.

Amazon offers the ChargePoint Home Wi-Fi-enabled 240V 32A Electric Vehicle Charger with 18-foot cable for $519 shipped. That’s good for over $200 off and a new Amazon all-time low. This model is rated as a level 2 charger that can provide 7.8kW of power. It’s designed to be plugged into an existing NEMA 6-50 outlet with a 40 amp, 240 volt circuit. If you need a longer cable, jump to 25-feet for $559 (Reg. $600) on the hardwired version or $599 (Reg. $700) on the plug-in station model. All three are Wi-Fi-enabled, so you check on your charging progress, manage settings and more remotely via an app. These are the #1 best-selling EV charging kits at Amazon with 300 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating.

Use the ChargePoint app to schedule charging when electricity is cheapest and set reminders so you never forget to plug in your vehicle. Plus, track all of your home, workplace and public charging in one place with the ChargePoint app. The plug-in station (indoor installation only) is easy to take with you when you move and uses a NEMA 6-50 outlet with a 40 amp, 240 volt circuit. The hardwired station can be installed indoors or outdoors. Get the first Energy Star certified EV charger, which uses, on average, 40% less energy than other car chargers when not charging.