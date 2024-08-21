 Skip to main content

Tesla (TSLA) secures $5 million EV order from Baltimore City

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 21 2024 - 10:14 am PT
9 Comments
tesla 2021 electric vehicle jobs

Tesla has secured an order for electric vehicles from the city of Baltimore worth about $5 million, according to city officials.

The city of Baltimore aims to be net carbon-neutral by 2045, and one of its early initiatives is to electrify its vehicle fleet.

We reported that they bought electric school buses and even an electric wheel loader.

Now, they are buying Tesl vehicles for city employees.

The city sent out a procurement request for $5 million worth of electric vehicles and two companies submitted proposals, including Tesla, who won the contract.

Local media Baltimore Fishbowl reported:

The city has been purchasing electric vehicles since 2018 but the latest action, on June 5, was the first time that city officials have voted to purchase vehicles from Tesla. It was also the first time that Tesla responded to a request for bids from carmakers seeking to sell vehicles to Baltimore.

Officials haven’t revealed how many Tesla vehicles will be part of the contract and the orders haven’t been placed yet, but they will include both Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The order could easily add up to over 100 electric vehicles.

It’s good news for Tesla. The company has been putting more effort into fleet sales lately, including internationally.

We previously reported that Tesla vehicles were recently approved for government fleet purchases in China.

However, it hasn’t been only good news in the front. A large pharmacy group in Germany that used Tesla vehicles announced that it would stop buying EVs from Tesla because it believed that CEO Elon Musk was going against Tesla’s mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy through his support of Donald Trump.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications