Tesla (TSLA) secures $5 million EV order from Baltimore City

Tesla has secured an order for electric vehicles from the city of Baltimore worth about $5 million, according to city officials.

The city of Baltimore aims to be net carbon-neutral by 2045, and one of its early initiatives is to electrify its vehicle fleet.

We reported that they bought electric school buses and even an electric wheel loader.

Now, they are buying Tesl vehicles for city employees.

The city sent out a procurement request for $5 million worth of electric vehicles and two companies submitted proposals, including Tesla, who won the contract.

Local media Baltimore Fishbowl reported:

The city has been purchasing electric vehicles since 2018 but the latest action, on June 5, was the first time that city officials have voted to purchase vehicles from Tesla. It was also the first time that Tesla responded to a request for bids from carmakers seeking to sell vehicles to Baltimore.

Officials haven’t revealed how many Tesla vehicles will be part of the contract and the orders haven’t been placed yet, but they will include both Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The order could easily add up to over 100 electric vehicles.

It’s good news for Tesla. The company has been putting more effort into fleet sales lately, including internationally.

We previously reported that Tesla vehicles were recently approved for government fleet purchases in China.

However, it hasn’t been only good news in the front. A large pharmacy group in Germany that used Tesla vehicles announced that it would stop buying EVs from Tesla because it believed that CEO Elon Musk was going against Tesla’s mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy through his support of Donald Trump.