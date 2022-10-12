Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles in the last 12 months to 185 GW

The total global pipeline of floating offshore wind projects has more than doubled in the past 12 months in terms of capacity, from 91 gigawatts (GW) to 185 GW.

That’s according to a new report published today by RenewableUK, a trade association for the wind power, wave power, and tidal power industries in the UK.

The number of projects has increased globally during that time period from 130 to 230. The pipeline includes projects at any stage: operational, under construction, approved, in the planning system, or at an early development stage.

Within the global 185 GW pipeline, 121 MW are fully commissioned over nine projects in seven countries. Ninety-six MW are under construction, 288 MW are consented or in the pre-construction phase, 31 GW are in planning or has a lease agreement, and 153 GW are in early development or is in the leasing process.

When it comes to floating offshore wind total portfolios by country, the UK is in the lead. Its pipeline has increased from 23 GW a year ago to over 33 GW, and from 29 projects to 51, which are being developed in the North Sea (Scottish and English waters), the Celtic Sea, and the North Atlantic Ocean.

One hundred seven GW (58%) of floating offshore wind capacity is being developed in Europe, and 33.3 GW (18%) of the global floating portfolio is in the UK, of which 29 GW is in Scottish waters.

Outside of Europe, leasing areas off the US West Coast, project proposals off Australia’s southeast coast, and South Korea make up the majority of the rest of the capacity.

By the end of 2030, floating wind capacity could reach 11 GW in the UK, 31 GW in Europe and 41 GW globally, according to the report’s authors.

Photo: Cobra Group

