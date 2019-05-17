Save on top-rated solar panels and more in today’s best Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers the Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel for $94.99 shipped. As a comparison, it has a nearly $150 list price but typically goes for around $120 these days. Today’s deal is $11 less than our previous mention and $16 less than the historic Amazon all-time low price. You can use this panel with compatible 12V systems on RVs, boats and just about anything that accepts a MC4 connector. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find more solar panel accessories over at Home Depot right here.

Amazon offers the Rachio 2nd Generation 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $103.65 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $149 at Amazon, and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your sprinkler system with Rachio’s smart controller, which delivers automatic scheduling based on weather and smartphone control. With warm weather slowly arriving across the United States, having a system like this on-hand makes lawn care easy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS210 Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at most retailers like Amazon, B&H and Walmart, is $5 under our previous mentions and a match of the Amazon low. TP-Link’s HS210 switches work with traditional three-way in-wall lighting and supports Alexa plus several other smart home platforms, all without the need of an additional hub. They’re a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting without having to replace every single bulb. Over 470 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

