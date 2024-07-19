2024 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?

Although its sales lead was just usurped by BYD, Tesla continues to dominate as an EV industry leader in 2024. While other automakers are driving their new electrified models through a door in the automotive industry that Tesla originally kicked in, the American automaker now offers five ever-popular EV models. That being said, prices have risen in recent years and, in true Tesla fashion, fluctuate often. Here’s where Tesla prices currently sit in 2024.

How much is a Tesla in 2024?

Tesla currently offers EV models of varying trim levels and prices in 2024. Below, we have compiled all the current pricing for each available Tesla model, ranging from its lowest, bare-bones starting price to its maximum MSRP. Let’s begin with Tesla’s most affordable EV, the Model 3.

The 2024 Model 3 / Source: Tesla

2024 Model 3 prices: The “cheapest” Tesla

When we say that the Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla, that doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t cost a lot. You may recall that when Tesla first introduced this EV in 2016, it aimed to deliver it at a price below $35,000 and did – for a very short time.

First and foremost, it’s important to preface these prices by stating that they are accurate at the time of this post, but Tesla likes to keep us all on our toes, so that could certainly change. We will try our best to keep this article updated with the latest pricing for you. Let’s dig in.

Currently, the Rear-Wheel Drive trim of the Tesla Model 3 starts at an MSRP of $38,990 with zero upgrades, not including any taxes, destination, or other fees.

To give you the full price range of the Model 3, we also priced it with every available upgrade, including red paint, 19″ Nova Wheels, a black-and-white interior, and the perpetually forthcoming full self-driving capability for an additional $9,000. All in, the fully loaded RWD Model 3 costs $51,990.

The Long Range Model 3 currently starts at an MSRP of $47,490. Add the same available upgrades mentioned above, including full self-driving capabilities, and the new Long Range Model 3 can cost you $59,490 before destination and order fees.

Lastly, Tesla is currently offering an all-wheel drive Performance variant of the 2024 Model 3, starting at an MSRP of $54,900 to get access to a top speed of 163 mph. If you were to opt for all the available upgrades on this AWD trim, including 20″ Warp wheels, it’s going to cost you $64,990 before destination and order fees.

Another sales tactic for Tesla introduced last year is a separate fee for charging connectors. No matter which model or trim you choose, you must pay an additional $250-$450 for your mobile or wall charging connector. Model 3 prices have come a long way since its initial debut as Tesla’s cheapest EV, but you can save some cash by getting yourself a pre-owned model.

As of June 20, 2024, only the 2023 and 2024 Performance and 2024 AWD Long Range trims of the Tesla Model 3 qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits.

The 2024 Model Y / Source: Tesla

Tesla Model Y prices

Before the much-delayed arrival of Cybertruck, the Model Y was Tesla’s newest model EV, despite beginning deliveries in early 2020. Four years later, the Tesla Model Y reigns as the best-selling EV on the planet, available in three different trims and prices.

Like the Model 3 above, we have provided the bare bones MSRP option that includes 19″ Gemini Dark Wheels, ablack interior, and no other add-ons, then soup it up to its most expensive variant for comparison.

To begin with, Tesla has once again reintroduced a more affordable RWD drive version of the Model Y that starts at an MSRP of $44,990. Combined with all the available add-ons, including 20″ Induction Wheels, red paint, tow hitch, and full, the Long Range RWD Model Y costs $58,990. Note—this option only features the five-seat interior.

Next, the dual motor AWD Long Range Model Y starts at a base MSRP of $47,990 and can jump to $62,990 fully decked out before destination and order fees. This higher price includes all the available features mentioned above, plus Tesla’s new Quicksilver exterior paint and a seven-seat interior option for an extra $1,000 (only available on the AWD Long Range trim).

The Model Y Performance trim starts at $51,490 and increases to $63,490 when souped up with 21″ Überturbine Wheels and all-season tires, but it is only available in the five-seat option.

Recently, the IRS updated its classification of the Model Y as an SUV, meaning its MSRP limit jumped from $55,000 to $80,000, meaning all 2024 trims now qualify for federal EV tax credits up to $7,500.

The 2024 Model S / Source: Tesla

Tesla Model S prices

Aside from the original Tesla Roadster, the Model S is the most senior EV model from the American automaker and the longest-running in production. As more affordable Tesla models like the 3 and Y dominated sales over the years, a higher-end EV like the Model S has seen fewer suitors but remains popular as one of the best money can buy.

In 2024, consumers who can afford the prices of the Tesla Model S trims are certainly still buying, especially given the high-end specs its Plaid trim provides. On the other end, Tesla’s only other current Model S trim is the AWD Dual Motor.

That model currently begins at an MSRP of $74,990. Despite not having any add-ons, the $73k version of the Model S can travel 0-60 mph in just over three seconds and offers over 400 miles of EPA estimated range.

That said, the loaded version of the Dual Motor Model S provides similar performance but with added features like Lunar Silver exterior paint, a cream (or black and white) interior, yoke steering, and FSD capabilities – all for $92,990 before destination and order fees. That price also includes 21″ Arachnid wheels, which lowers this trim’s range to 382 miles.

The impressive Dual Motor Model S specs are nothing compared to Plaid and the price tag that follows suit. The tri-motor Model S Plaid starts at an MSRP of $89,990 with zero upgrades. However, you’re looking at a purchase price of $107,990, including those same Arachnid wheels that again sacrifice a bit of range (~62 miles).

Given its high starting MSRP, no Model S models currently qualify for federal tax credits.

Source: Tesla

Prices for 2024 Tesla Model X

You’d think that with the sportiness of the Model S Plaid, it would be the most expensive Tesla model, and for a period of time, it was. However, 2022 brought about a Plaid version of the Tesla Model X, and ever since then, the SUV’s prices remain the automaker’s highest yet.

You get what you pay for, as they say, and the Model X has the most to offer drivers in terms of space and performance, but for a price. Like its veteran sedan counterpart, the Model X briefly came in three available trims – including the aforementioned reemergence of the Standard Range trim. However, the lower-range version has since been removed, although Tesla has significantly lowered the prices of the other two trims.

To begin with, the Dual Motor AWD Model X has an MSRP of $77,990 minimum. From there, it rises to $98,990 with added bonuses like Lunar Silver paint, 22″ Turbine wheels, a cream interior, and a $6,500 upcharge for a six-seat interior that includes captain’s chairs. If you’d rather have the seven-seat row, it costs $3,000 less.

The Model X refresh brought a Plaid version to the lineup to replace the Performance trim. Plaid starts at $94,990 and maxes out at $113,990, including all the most expensive add-ons, before destination and order fees. Note that the Model X Plaid currently only comes in the six-seat interior.

Tesla recently shared that the 2023 and 2024 model years of its Long Range Model X currently qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits.

Source: Tesla

Finally! Cybertruck has arrived… a bit more expensive though

When it was first announced, Tesla shared that its truly unique-looking Cybertruck would debut in three separate trims of varying MSRPs:

Single motor RWD – $49,900

Dual motor AWD – $59,900

Tri motor AWD – $79,900

However, the production of the Cybertruck was delayed multiple times, and after October 2021, the pricing and specs of the Cybertruck were no longer listed on Tesla’s website. In May of 2022, Tesla began once again taking reservations for North American customers only.

In late November of 2023, Tesla hosted a live “Customer Delivery Event” that showcased the first-ever deliveries of the Cybertruck as well as a slew of new details and accessories. Pricing is one of the most talked about factors for reservation holders and EV enthusiasts leading up to the debut.

The Cybertruck debuted at an MSRP more than 50% higher than initially promised. Here’s how 2024 Tesla Cybertruck prices break down:

Single motor RWD – $60,990

Dual motor AWD – $79,990

Tri motor AWD aka “Cyberbeast” – $99,990

Since The Cybertruck is made in the US, the first two trims could qualify for federal tax credits since they are priced below the $80,000 threshold for trucks and SUVs. However, neither Tesla nor the IRS have confirmed that yet. Based on Tesla’s other offerings, there’s no reason to believe, at the very least, that the RWD option will eventually qualify for credits.

Here are some more specs about the Cybertruck, which is available to order now. Deliveries are expected to continue through. 2024, but any version ordered today won’t arrive until 2025.

What’s the status of the 2nd generation Tesla Roadster?

While Tesla fans waited over four years for the Cybertruck to arrive, they’ve been tortured even longer by the prospect of a 2nd Generation Roadster, which was initially unveiled in 2017.

It was first scheduled to begin production in 2020, but Tesla has continuously punted its start of assembly to focus on its other EVs, particularly the Cybertruck. We know that this hyper-EV is delayed until at least 2024 at the earliest.

Tesla originally listed the revamped Roadster for $200,000, with $50,000 required to confirm a reservation. Additionally, Tesla initially offered a “Founder’s Series” version of the Roadster, which appeared to be a limited production run for $250,000. The Founders Series Roadster required the whole amount up front within ten days of the reservation and has since sold out.

In 2024, Tesla no longer lists any prices for the 2nd Generation Roadster, nor does it mention the Founder’s Series version at all. All we know is that you still need to pay $50,000 within ten days of reserving one to hold your spot in line.

As of June 2024, Elon Musk again promised the new Roadster was “coming next year” and that it would have the ability to fly. Forgive our skepticism…

The new Tesla Roadster can fly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2024