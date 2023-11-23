Best Black Friday 2023 Green Deals: e-bikes, power stations, tools, more

Black Friday is now here at Electrek, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on environmentally-friendly gear, electric vehicles, home goods, fashion, and much more. Down below, you’ll find only the best of the best as part of our curated Black Friday Green Deals hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday at this point. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear, and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

The folks over at Best Buy are also competing heavily this year, with an aggressive sale that offers a little extra savings for my Best Buy members. And we can’t forget about Walmart, who is also offering one of the best Black Friday sales this year, too.

Green Deals save you some extra green

One of the best ways to save this Black Friday is on e-bikes, and the savings are now live across so many of our favorite options. You’ll find price cuts on commuter options as well as cargo models for hauling groceries, not to mention tons of other EVs which make the cut into our Black Friday roundup with the rest of the best e-bike deals.

e-Bikes and other EVs

Power Stations and EV chargers

Apple headlines this year’s best deals

Alongside the best e-bike Black Friday deals, this time of year is one of the best for buying Apple gear, and for 2023 just about everything from the company is on sale. All-new M3 MacBooks? You bet. Lowest prices of the year on AirPods? We’ve got them. iPads? Yup! Not to mention tons of accessories for the whole lineup too.

Macs

Apple Watch

iPads

AirPods

Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 15 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.

Accessories

Best Google Black Friday deals now live for 2023

Other Android gear

Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of these are some of the deals ever, with each of the Black Friday deals being detailed below. We’ll be updating them all week long through Cyber Monday, too.

Amazon gets in on the savings, too

Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Thanksgiving Week savings this year, joining the likes of Apple, Google, and all of the best e-bike Black Friday deals we noted above. There are some notable first-party hardware offers ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more. Plus, everything below is at the best price of the year for Black Friday 2023.

Tons of our favorite tech on sale

Headphones see massive markdowns

Now’s the time to upgrade your smart home

Best Black Friday 2023 gaming deals

Hard drives and storage on sale

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Everything will be joining all of the best e-bike Black Friday deals in order to mark the lowest prices of the year through November and beyond.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast