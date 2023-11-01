Aurora opens industry’s first driverless truck lane for autonomous commercial EVs

Autonomous technology developer Aurora Innovation, Inc. announced it has opened a specific lane for driverless commercial vehicles in Texas, supported by two terminals located on either side of the route. Aurora is touting this new autonomous truck lane as an industry first as it prepares for a commercial launch next year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. ($AUR) is a developer of autonomous commercial vehicles and adjacent technologies that continues to evolve in its quest to reach commercial operations. Its technology has shown a lot of promise to date, garnering the attention (and checkbooks) of multiple automakers, including Toyota, Peterbilt, and Uber Freight.

In 2019, Aurora acquired LiDAR company Blackmore, enabling it to begin developing a sensing suite finally capable of safely operating large trucks autonomously at high speeds and through inclement weather conditions.

Since 2020, the company has been deploying Class 8 trucks integrated with its own Aurora Driver technology utilizing said proprietary LiDAR. This led to a reunion with former partner Volvo, which has since integrated Aurora Driver into its own trucks.

Last we spoke of Aurora, it was continuing its work toward the launch of self-driving trucks as a service (TaaS) called “Aurora Horizon” in 2024, following a massive round of funding to the tune of $820 million.

As it prepares to begin sending autonomous trucks out between its two new terminals in Texas, it has opened up a driverless-specific lane for them to safely navigate.

Aurora’s new Houston terminal / Credit: Aurora Innovation, Inc.

Aurora stays in its own lane… for autonomous trucks

According to details from the company, it has officially opened the autonomous commercial vehicle industry’s first driverless truck lane across I-45 between Dallas and Houston. Aurora currently has commercial-ready terminals in place in those two cities to support the trucks as they navigate back and forth.

Per Aurora, nearly half of all truck freight in the state of Texas moves along I-45, where the new driverless lane has been implemented, so it sees the corridor as an ideal route for its commercial launch of autonomous operations. Per Aurora co-founder and chief product officer Sterling Anderson:

Opening a driverless trucking lane flanked by commercially-ready terminals is an industry-first that unlocks our ability to launch our driverless trucking product. With this corridor’s launch, we’ve defined, refined, and validated the framework for the expansion of our network with the largest partner ecosystem in the autonomous trucking industry.

The terminals Anderson references are already being used by Aurora to store, maintain, prepare, inspect, and deploy autonomous trucks between destinations. The company shared that it has developed a specific terminal blueprint to implement a myriad of features to make each terminal commercial-ready when driverless truck services officially begin.

By designing and implementing these commercial-ready terminals, Aurora says it already has the capabilities to support driverless trucks 24/7, 365 days a year. These two initial terminals are already operating day and night, supporting trucks that haul over 75 loads per week for nearby pilot customers.

In addition to the terminals and new autonomous truck lane, Aurora shared that it is working to implement a new Command Center to further support its around-the-clock operations. Per the release:

Aurora’s Command Center includes a team of remote specialists who monitor and provide guidance to the active fleet of Aurora-powered trucks, and dispatchers who allocate trucks, trailers, and vehicle operators to missions. Aurora’s Command Center already supports commercial pilot hauls and is prepared to support driverless missions.

With more and more commercial infrastructure being put into place, Aurora appears poised to reach its target of commercial truck services in late 2024. This will be an operation to keep an eye on. For now, here’s a video Aurora recently provided showcasing its new autonomous truck lane and terminals in Texas.