ZEEKR to move EU headquarters from Sweden to the Netherlands, grow staff by end of year

Young and promising Chinese EV brand ZEEKR announced it is moving its current European headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden to a new spot closer to the action in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Following the move, ZEEKR plans to expand its staff overseas and it continues to expand into new markets.

ZEEKR is a Geely-owned EV brand that continues to stay relevant on Electr/yWhile we may or may not see the 001 FR shooting break make its way into Europe as a bonafide competitor to the Tesla Model S, two of ZEEKRs other models have already begun their trek over from China ahead of first deliveries in both Sweden and the Netherlands.

Up until this point, ZEEKR’s EU branch has operated out of Gothenburg near the headquarters of its Geely siblings Volvo, Polestar, and Lynk & CO. I personally paid those companies a visit over the summer and got to see some their EV technology up close.

With public plans to eventually become a top three luxury EV automaker in Europe, ZEEKR is looking to garner new employees from a larger talent pool and will move its headquarters to do so.

ZEEKR’s new X on display at its Swedish headquarters / Credit: Scooter Doll

ZEEKR to call Netherlands new home for EU headquarters

According to new from Automotive News Europe, the reasoning behind ZEEKR’s imminent move south in Europe is to attract a deeper talent pool at the international level. The automaker plans to bring 80 of its current staff operating in Sweden to the new headquarters which will be stationed in south Amsterdam, near Schiphol airport.

In addition to those top level members of management making the transition from Gothernburg to Amsterdam, ZEEKR shared plans to add additional personnel – employees approximately 100 people before the end of 2023.

While Amsterdam will be now be home its European headquarters, ZEEKR says it will maintain a steady presence in Gothenburg near the other brands mentioned above. That current Swedish footprint consists of about 1,000 employees at is technical center in addition to another 500 at its styling center.

Deliveries of ZEEKR’s X SUV are scheduled to begin in Sweden and the Netherlands before the end of 2023, followed by Germany in March of 2024.