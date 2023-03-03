Here are all the used EVs that qualify for the new $4,000 tax credit

Used EV tax credit

January 1, 2023 marked the dawn of another year for the world, but in the realm of EVs, more specifically purchases made by US consumers, the date kicked off a fresh start of new tax credits for vehicles both new and used. While much of the dust is still settling on the Capitol as it works to implement new qualifying terms for tax credits, we do have some information about what used EVs will and will not qualify. Here’s what we know so far.

Table of contents

A used EV might be the way to go in 2023

Although the $7,500 federal tax credit has been extended for new EV purchases under revised qualifying terms, those current requirements leave a very limited the number of current EVs that qualify.

Many automakers are already pivoting their business strategies to move EV and battery assembly to US soil to once again qualify, but it will take time to establish those facilities and get them up and running.

In the meantime, it might be worth considering a used EV in order to take advantage of the revamped federal tax credit up to $4,000. Here’s how it works.

How the current tax credit works for used EVs

In a perfect world for consumers, any and all used EV purchases would qualify for tax credits from the US government, but that’s unfortunately not the case. As part of revised terms in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden, federal tax credits have been extended and include revamped benefits for used EV purchases. As long as they fit certain criteria. Per the IRS:

Beginning January 1, 2023, if you buy a qualified previously owned electric vehicle (EV) or fuel cell vehicle (FCV) from a licensed dealer for $25,000 or less, you may be eligible for a previously owned clean vehicle tax credit under Internal Revenue Code Section 25E.

Used EVs no see revised terms that offers a credit equal to 30% percent of the sale price (up to $4,000). That should help consumers like yourselves get some change back in your pocket at the end of the fiscal year. As long as you stick to these terms as outlined by the IRS.

To qualify as a customer, you must:

  • Be an individual who bought the vehicle for use and not for resale
  • Must be an individual (no businesses)
  • Not be the original owner
  • Not be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return
  • Not have claimed another used clean vehicle credit in the 3 years before the EV purchase date
  • Modified adjusted gross income must not exceed $75k for individuals, $112,500 for heads of households, and $150k for joint returns

Additionally, in order for used EV to qualify for federal tax credits, it must:

  • Have a sale price of $25,000 or less
  • Have a model year at least 2 years earlier than the calendar year when you buy it
    • For example, a vehicle purchased in 2023 would need a model year of 2021 or older
  • Not have already been transferred after August 16, 2022, to a qualified buyer
  • Have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds
  • Be an eligible FCV or plug-in EV with a battery capacity of least 7 kilowatt hours (kWh)
  • Be for use primarily in the United States
  • Purchased from a certified dealer:
    • For qualified used EVs, the dealer reports required information to you at the time of sale and to the IRS
  • A used vehicle qualifies for tax credit only once in its lifetime
Used EV tax credit
A 2020 Nissan LEAF SV Plus. Definitely worthy of used EV tax credits

Here are all the Used EVs that qualify for tax credits

As promised, here is the current list of used EVs that qualify for tax credits in the US, per the IRS, separated by all-electric BEVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

It’s important to note that this is not the end all, be all list of used EVs that qualify for tax credits in the US. Once again, per the IRS:

Manufacturers of the vehicles listed below have provided appropriate information and have indicated that the vehicles are eligible for the credit provided other requirements are met. 

This is simply the list provided by the government which will be continually updated by both them and us. Additionally, some of these EVs especially are 2020 or 2021 models, and it will be nearly impossible to find them on sale below $25k. If you do somehow luck out, more power to you, because you may qualify for additional savings.

As always, we recommend speaking with a tax professional and EV dealer directly in order to ensure what you and your new vehicle qualify for. Without further adieu, here are the all-electric models that currently qualify:

All-electric models

Make/Model/Year(s)Full Tax Credit
AUDI
Audi e-tron (2019, 2021, 2022)$4,000
Audi e-tron S Standard/Sportback (2022)$4,000
Audi e-tron GT/RS GT (2022-2023)$4,000
Audi e-tron Sportback (2020-2021)$4,000
Audi Q4 50 e-tron Quattro Standard/Sportback (2022)$4,000
BMW
i3 (with or without range extender) (2014-2021)$4,000
i3 (60Ah) (2017)$4,000
i3s (with or without range extender) (2018-2021)$4,000
CHEVROLET (GM)
Bolt EV (2017-2021)$4,000
Spark EV (2014-2016)$4,000
FIAT
500e (2013-2019)$4,000
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Focus Electric (2012-2018)$4,000
Mustang Mach-E (2021)$4,000
HYUNDAI
Ioniq BEV (2017-2019)$4,000
Kona Electric (2019-2021)$4,000
JAGUARTBD
KIATBD
LAND ROVERTBD
MAZDATBD
MERCEDES-BENZ
B250e (B-Class) (2014-2017)$4,000
MINI
Cooper S E Hardtop (2020-2021)$4,000
MITSUBISHITBD
i-MiEV (2012-2014, 2016-2017)$4,000
NISSAN
LEAF S (2013-2021)$4,000
LEAF S Plus (2019-2021)$4,000
LEAF SL (2011-2019)$4,000
LEAF SL Plus (2019-2021)$4,000
LEAF SV (2011-2021)$4,000
LEAF SV Plus (2019-2021)$4,000
POLESTAR
2 (2021)$4,000
PORSCHE
Taycan (all models) (2020-2021)$4,000
smart
Coupe EV (2013-2018)$4,000
EQ Fortwo Coupe (2019)$4,000
Cabrio EV (2013-2016, 2017-2018)$4,000
EQ Fortwo Cabrio (2019)$4,000
SUBARUTBD
TESLATBD
TOYOTA
RAV4 EV (2012-2014)$4,000
VOLKSWAGEN
e-Golf (2015-2019)$4,000
ID.4 First Edition, Pro, Pro S, AWD Pro, AWD Pro S (2021)$4,000
VOLVO
XC40 Recharge (2021)$4,000
Last updated 3/3/2023, most recent changes in bold
Used EV tax credit
The Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro. Currently qualified for used EV tax credits as a PHEV / Source: Audi

Used plug-in hybrids EVs that qualify for tax credits

Make/Model/Year(s)Full Tax Credit
AUDI
A3 e-tron/ultra (2016-2018)$4,000
Audi A7 55 TFSI e Quattro (2021)$4,000
Audi A7 TFSI e Quattro (2022)$4,000
Audi A8L PHEV (2020)$4,000
Audi A8L 60 TFSI e Quattro (2021)$4,000
Audi Q5 PHEV (2020)$4,000
Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Quattro (2021)$4,000
BENTLEY MOTORS
Bentayga Hybrid SUV (2020-2021)$4,000
BMW
i8 (2014-2017)$4,000
i8 Coupe/Roadster (2019-2020)$4,000
330e (2016-2021)$4,000
330e xDrive (2021)$4,000
530e/xDrive (2018-2021)$4,000
740e (2017)$4,000
740e xDrive (2018-2021)$4,000
X3 xDrive30e (2020-2021)$4,000
X5 xDrive40e (2016-2018)$4,000
X5 xDrive45e (2021)$4,000
CADILLAC (GM)
ELR (2014-2016)$4,000
CHRYSLER
Pacifica PHEV (2017-2021)$4,000
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
C-Max Energi (2013-2017)$4,000
Escape Plug-In Hybrid (2020-2021)$4,000
Fusion Energi (2013-2020)$4,000
GENERAL MOTORS (GM)TBD
HONDA
Clarity Plug-in Hybrid (2018-2021)$4,000
HYUNDAI
Ioniq PHEV (2018-2021)$4,000
Sonata PHEV (2016-2019)$4,000
JAGUARTBD
JEEP
Wrangler 4xe (2021)$4,000
KIATBD
LAND ROVERTBD
LINCOLN
Aviator Grand Touring (2020-2021)$4,000
Corsair Grand Touring (2020-2021)$4,000
MAZDATBD
MERCEDES-BENZ
S550e (2015-2017)$4,000
S560e (2020)$4,000
GLE550e 4M (2016-2018)$4,000
GLC350e 4M (2018-2020)$4,000
MINI
Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (2018-2021)$4,000
MITSUBISHITBD
Outlander PHEV (2018-2021)$4,000
POLESTAR
1 (2020-2021)$4,000
PORSCHE
Cayenne E-Hybrid (all models) (2015-2021)$4,000
Panamera E-Hybrid (all models) (2014-2021)$4,000
SUBARU
Crosstrek Hybrid (2019-2021)$4,000
TOYOTA
Prius Prime PHEV (2017-2021)$4,000
RAV4 PHEV (2021)$4,000
VOLKSWAGENTBD
VOLVO
S60 T8 (2019-2021)$4,000
S90 (2018-2021)$4,000
V60 (2020-2021)$4,000
XC60 (2018-2021)$4,000
XC90 (2016-2021)$4,000
XC90 Excellence (2018-2019)$4,000
Last updated 3/3/2023, most recent changes in bold

Other resources for EV tax credits

While tax credits for used EVs are newly revamped and may be the way to go for you personally, there are plenty of other options to get money back from Uncle Sam at the end of the fiscal year.

For instance, revised terms outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act went into affect January 1, 2023 and enable the extension of federal tax credits for new EV purchases through the next decade, while once again allowing EVs from American automakers like Tesla and GM to once again qualify.

That being said, the capitol is still trying to settle a lot of these terms to determine what vehicles qualify, so things are a bit cloudy at the moment, but you may be able to take advantage of tax credits before battery assembly requirements kick in later this year.

Learn more about federal tax credits for new EV purchases here.

Top comment by Actually Thoughtful

Liked by 8 people

Bizarre to subsidize ICE via the PHEV bit - 7kWh is pathetic. They could have had a world-changing effect by putting the minimum batter at 15kWh or 20kWh - that would take PHEV out of toy territory, and put it in useful territory. But as it is, we are just perpetuating the ICE economy.

View all comments

Whether it’s a new or used EV purchase that ends up being right for you, you may still be able to take advantage of additional perks at the state level, depending where you live. Credits, exemptions, and other benefits could be available for an EV purchase, lease, or for relevant equipment like home charger installation.

You can check out what EV-centric benefits may be available to you, sorted by state, here.

We’d like to reiterate once last time that we recommend doing your own research and speaking with a tax professional and EV dealer directly in order to ensure exactly what you and your vehicle purchase qualify for.

Good luck in EV your search!

