Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in March 2022

While some outlets just scrape the web to hawk random e-bikes, Electrek has spent countless hours performing detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bicycles. That has helped us find the best electric bikes on the market for just about any budget.

Below you’ll see some of the top e-bikes we’ve tested for every price range, current as of March 2022.

Best electric bikes under $1,000

The sub-$1,000 electric bike category is critical for a few reasons.

First, it’s pretty hard to produce a quality e-bike and sell it for under $1k. Most of the options in this price category make too many sacrifices in quality or longevity to earn a spot on this list as one of “the best”.

Second, many newcomers to the e-bike industry just aren’t prepared to drop several thousand dollars on a brand new concept, making this price range critical for many first time e-bike shoppers.

Fortunately, we’ve found some excellent options for cheap electric bikes that can still save you some serious dough.

Lectric XP 2.0

I consider the $999 Lectric XP 2.0 to be the current king of bang-for-your-buck electric bikes right now.

Between the fast 28 mph speed, comfortable ride with front suspension, nimble yet thick 3 inch tires and the powerful 800W peak-rated motor, the bike combines high performance with an awesome price.

There’s both a step-over and a step-through frame available. To be honest, the frame member is low on both of them and so they’re both easy to mount, but I actually prefer the step-through. Even though low-step bikes are often considered to be “women’s bikes”, the Lectric XP 2.0 looks badass enough that no one would ever think of calling the step-through option a ladies bike. It’s just a more comfortable way to hop on and off.

Plus, the Lectric XP 2.0’s folding frame means you can bring this high value e-bike with you in a car or truck. I know several people that keep one in their RV, and I’ve even heard of folks traveling with it on their boat or light airplane.

It’s hard to find a better combination of low cost and high performance anywhere in the e-bike market right now.

Check out my full in-depth review of the Lectric XP 2.0 here, or the step-through version here.

Lectric XP 2.0 quick specs

Motor: 500W (850W peak) geared rear hub motor

500W (850W peak) geared rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Claimed up to 72 km (45 mi), but less IRL

Claimed up to 72 km (45 mi), but less IRL Battery: 48V 9.6 Ah (460 Wh)

48V 9.6 Ah (460 Wh) Weight : 29 kg (64 lb)

: 29 kg (64 lb) Price: $999

Ride1Up Roadster V2

The Ride1Up Roadster V2 seems to hop back and forth in price from $995 to $1,045, depending on the time of year and current sale. Even when it falls just north of the $1k mark, the Roadster V2 is an awesome deal.

But you should know going in that this is very much a pedal-oriented e-bike. There’s no throttle and the motor is only moderately powerful, peaking at 500W. That means the Roadster V2 is best for someone who enjoys cycling and simply wants an assist motor to help them go faster and farther.

The belt-drive setup, low weight design and fast speed of up to 24 mph make this an incredible deal.

You can check out my full, in-depth review of the Ride1Up Roadster V2 here.

Ride1up Roadster V2 quick specs:

Motor: 500W peak (350W continuous) rear hub motor

500W peak (350W continuous) rear hub motor Top speed: 24 mph (38 km/h)

24 mph (38 km/h) Range: 20-35 miles (32-56 km)

20-35 miles (32-56 km) Battery: 36V 7Ah (252Wh)

36V 7Ah (252Wh) Weight : 32 lb (14.5 kg)

: 32 lb (14.5 kg) Price: $995

Propella Mini

The $999 Propella Mini almost looks a bit odd at first glance, but the quirky proportions result in a super nimble and lightweight e-bike.

It’s not particularly fast at just 18 mph. And it’s also a pedal-assist e-bike, meaning you don’t have a throttle for the days when you feel lazy. But for anyone that doesn’t mind pedaling as long as you get a decent electric boost, the Propella Mini is a great option for you.

I love the bright blue rims, white chain and slim black frame. The look is killer. And the bike rides both smoothly and efficiently. There’s no suspension to speak of, but the upside is there’s no suspension fork to break. The bike should last a long time with modest upkeep, and it’s a definite winner for anyone that’s low on space.

See my full review of the Propella Mini here.

Propella Mini quick specs

Motor: 250 W (400 W peak) Bafang rear geared hub motor

250 W (400 W peak) Bafang rear geared hub motor Top speed: 30 km/h (18.5 mph)

30 km/h (18.5 mph) Range: 32-56 km (20-35 mi) depending on pedal assist level

32-56 km (20-35 mi) depending on pedal assist level Battery: 36V 7Ah (250 Wh)

36V 7Ah (250 Wh) Weight : 14.9 kg (33 lb)

: 14.9 kg (33 lb) Price: $999

Best electric bikes under $2,000

Once you bump up above the $1,000 limit, you start to see many more great options for e-bikes in a wide range of categories.

From electric cargo bikes to cruisers and even electric mopeds, there’s something for everyone in this price range.

Rad Power Bikes RadMission

The $1,199 RadMission is the epitome of an affordable metro bike. It’s purely designed for the city, though that hasn’t stopped me from abusing it off road either, testing its impressive ruggedness.

The bike features moderately-sized tires that balance ride comfort and efficiency, yet offers no suspension, keeping it light and long-lasting. There’s a peppy 500W motor and removable 500Wh battery. Both are balanced nicely to offer good performance while keeping the price and weight low.

Rad Power Bikes is also the largest electric bicycle company in North America, meaning you’ve got the backing of a solid service department and the peace of mind from knowing the company will be around for years to come.

You can check out my complete review of the Rad Power Bikes RadMission here.

Rad Power Bikes RadMission quick specs:

Motor: 500W rear hub motor

500W rear hub motor Battery: 48V 10.5Ah (504 Wh)

48V 10.5Ah (504 Wh) Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Range: 20-45 miles (32-72 km)

20-45 miles (32-72 km) Weight: 47.5 lb (21.5 kg)

47.5 lb (21.5 kg) Price: $1,199

Aventon Soltera

The $1,199 Aventon Soltera is a beautiful city bike that offers some of the best quality fabrication that I’ve seen in this price range – or even in higher price ranges. It is offered in either a single-speed or 7-speed format.

The bike rolls on narrow tires for that efficient city ride, while still packing in a 500W motor.

The battery is a bit smaller at 36V and 10Ah, but the bike makes up for a smaller battery by being able to integrate it into the frame in a sleek and attractive package.

The beautiful color display also adds to the bike’s charm, as do the powerful headlight and frame-integrated tail light. There’s even an awesome companion app that lets your phone track your bike’s important stats. Basically, you’re getting a lot for $1,199 here!

Check out my in-depth Aventon Soltera review here.

Aventon Soltera quick specs:

Motor: 500W peak-rated rear hub motor

500W peak-rated rear hub motor Battery: 36V 10Ah (360 Wh)

36V 10Ah (360 Wh) Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Range: 20-63 miles (32-101 km)

20-63 miles (32-101 km) Weight: 41 lb (18.5 kg)

41 lb (18.5 kg) Price: $1,199

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner

The RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes has been an industry favorite ever since it was first announced back in 2019. The company is actually on the RadRunner 2 now, but the update only made minor changes since the original was already so well designed.

The bike uses a step-through moped style frame to create a short utility bike or mini cargo e-bike. It’s quick up to the 20 mph top speed and offers a ton of uses. When outfitted with the Passenger Package, it has a seat and foot pegs that let you carry kids or adults on back, turning this into a multi-passenger e-bike.

The high capacity battery and powerful motor also make for sprightly acceleration and longer than average rides, so you’ll have enough power to ride all day.

The RadRunner is truly one of those do-anything e-bikes because it has so many uses. The same bike can be used for fun recreational riding, city commuting, trail riding or grocery shopping. There’s something for everyone.

There’s even an upgraded version known as the RadRunner Plus, which adds suspension, a 7-speed transmission, more detailed display and the passenger package, though the RadRunner Plus costs a bit more at $1,899.

Check out my complete review of the RadRunner 2 here.

RadRunner 2 quick specs:

Motor: 750W rear geared hub motor

750W rear geared hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) Weight : 29.5 kg (65 lb)

: 29.5 kg (65 lb) Price: $1,499 but you can take $200 off with the code SPRINGRIDE until March 8th

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4

Cargo electric bikes are the workhorses of the e-bike world. They have higher weight capacities and more surface area for carrying all of your gear.

The $1,999 Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 is one of my favorite options thanks to the awesome build and wide range of compatible Rad accessories.

The bike’s 750W motor and large capacity battery make it easy to hit the top speed of 20 mph and ride farther than your errands will require.

Plus that long rear bench has tons of room for boxes, bags or kiddos. I’ve had three riders on the bike plenty of times, and it can definitely do more. Plus, I love that double center kickstand for creating an ultra-stable parking platform.

Check out my full in-depth review of the RadWagon 4 e-cargo bike here.

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 quick specs:

Motor: 750 W geared rear hub motor

750 W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input Battery: 48V 14Ah (672Wh)

48V 14Ah (672Wh) Weight : 34.8 kg (76.7 lb)

: 34.8 kg (76.7 lb) Price: $1,999

Electric Bike Company Model Y

Electric Bike Company is one of the only e-bike manufacturers that actually build their electric bikes in the US from the ground up.

They start with bare frames and perform the entire build locally with highly trained e-bike technicians. That also allows them to offer more customization options than any other e-bike company out there.

The $1,949 Model Y is their step-through cruiser e-bike with a hidden battery in the front basket. It offers fast speeds up to 28 mph and high quality parts like hydraulic disc brakes and top-end hardware. The color screen and leather accents on the seat and bar ends add to the classy look too!

The real treat though is getting to select the custom paint on every surface of the bike, plus your own rim colors, trim colors and tire options. It’s incredibly customizable to the point where you’re virtually guaranteed to be able to create a truly one-of-a-kind electric bike if you wish.

Check out my full review of the Electric Bike Company Model Y here.

Motor: 1,000W peak rear geared hub motor

1,000W peak rear geared hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 80 km (50 mi) with moderate pedaling

Up to 80 km (50 mi) with moderate pedaling Battery: 48V with either 9Ah (432 Wh) or 18Ah (864 Wh) options

48V with either 9Ah (432 Wh) or 18Ah (864 Wh) options Weight : 26 kg (58 lb)

: 26 kg (58 lb) Price: $1,949

Best electric bikes from $2,000 to $3,500

By the time you surpass the $2,000 dollar mark, you’re starting to get into serious e-bikes with serious performance or build quality.

If you’re spending this much, you’ll want to ensure you’re buying from a reputable company with top notch products and service.

Juiced Scorpion X

The $2,199 Juiced Scorpion X has all the old-school charm of a vintage moped, but adds back in a powerful electric drivetrain. It also has awesome-looking cast wheels that remove the issue of spoke maintenance, plus add to the cool stance.

The bench seat allows riders to scoot forward or backwards to find the best seating position, and the tall bars give a fun cruiser/motorcycle feel to the bike. With full-suspension, hydraulic disc brakes and a built-in rear rack/fenders, there are a lot of nice parts on the Scorpion X

A powerful throttle lets you blast up to 20 mph, or engaging the pedal assist can take you even faster to 28 mph. And Juiced offers a larger battery than most competitors, letting you ride this moto-styled e-bike even further.

Check out my in-depth review of the Juiced Scorpion X here.

Juiced Scorpion X quick specs:

Motor: 750W “nominal” (claimed 1.8 kW peak) RetroBlade rear hub motor

750W “nominal” (claimed 1.8 kW peak) RetroBlade rear hub motor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)

28 mph (45 km/h) Range: Up to 55 miles (88 km) on pedal-assist or closer to half that on throttle

Up to 55 miles (88 km) on pedal-assist or closer to half that on throttle Battery: 52V 15Ah 780Wh (removable and lockable)

52V 15Ah 780Wh (removable and lockable) Weight : 100 lb (45 kg)

: 100 lb (45 kg) Price: $2,199

Priority Current

I love the $3,299 Priority Current electric bike so much that it has become one of my daily riders. It’s the one I grab when I’m doing city riding and I know I want to be pedaling.

Becuase it doesn’t have a throttle, you’ll need to enjoy pedaling in order to enjoy this e-bike. But it makes it so much fun to pedal thanks to a torque sensor-based pedal assist that provides natural feeling assistance up to a fast 28 mph top speed.

The internally geared rear hub combined with a Gates belt drive system and powerful hydraulic disc brakes make this a very nice e-bike for the price. Plus that mid-drive motor offers tons of torque for climbing hills or accelerating quickly.

I’m also a fan of the built-in lights and included fenders, not to mention the integrated high capacity battery that disappears in the frame.

Mid-drive electric bikes aren’t cheap, but the price is definitely a fair one for this e-bike.

Check out my full review of the Priority Current here.

Motor: 500W mid-drive motor with torque sensor

500W mid-drive motor with torque sensor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h) or 20 mph (32 km/h) user-selectable

28 mph (45 km/h) or 20 mph (32 km/h) user-selectable Range: 30-60 miles (48-96 km)

30-60 miles (48-96 km) Battery: 500 Wh frame-integrated battery

500 Wh frame-integrated battery Weight : 24 kg (53 lb)

: 24 kg (53 lb) Price: $3,299

Biktrix Moto

There’s a lot to like about the Biktrix Moto electric moped. Near the top of the list though has got to be the dual batteries. There’s a single battery option that starts at $2,299, but the dual battery option doubles the range up to a maximum of 100 miles.

Even with just one battery, the high capacity of 1,008 Wh makes these some of the biggest batteries in the e-bike industry. Combine that with a high power motor, tall handlebars and a long bench seat, and you’ve got a seriously fun electric moped.

It doesn’t slouch on components either. The lighting is ultra bright and it features other nice parts like powerful hydraulic disc brakes and an included rack/fender setup.

See my full review of the Biktrix Moto e-bike here.

Biktrix Moto quick specs:

Motor: Bafang 750W continuous hub motor (peak power not published)

Bafang 750W continuous hub motor (peak power not published) Top speed: 25 mph (40 km/h) but can be limited to Class 2 speeds

25 mph (40 km/h) but can be limited to Class 2 speeds Range: Up to 100 miles (160 km) with two batteries

Up to 100 miles (160 km) with two batteries Battery: 48V 21Ah (1,008 Wh) in each battery (two possible)

48V 21Ah (1,008 Wh) in each battery (two possible) Weight: 90 lb (41 kg)

90 lb (41 kg) Price: $2,299

Ariel Rider X-Class

When it comes to fast, powerful electric mopeds on a budget, it’s hard to compete with the $2,399 Ariel Rider X-Class. This is the e-bike I usually recommend when someone simply wants the most power and speed for the least amount of money.

The impressive performance comes from a powerful 1,000W motor that actually puts out closer to 2,000W of peak power. It can be limited to 20 mph if you’d like, but I got it up to 36 mph in unlimited mode.

The bike rolls on 20″ moto-style wheels and comes with nice parts including hydraulic disc brakes, a bench seat, dual suspension and a big moto-style headlight.

You can see my full review of the Ariel Rider 52V X-Class here.

Motor: 1,000W (2,000W peak) rear hub motor

1,000W (2,000W peak) rear hub motor Top speed: 36 mph (58 km/h), but can be limited to Class 2 speeds

36 mph (58 km/h), but can be limited to Class 2 speeds Range: Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed

Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed Battery: 52V 18Ah (936 Wh), removable/lockable

52V 18Ah (936 Wh), removable/lockable Weight: 80 lb (36 kg)

80 lb (36 kg) Price: $2,399

Rad Power Bikes Rad Rover 6 Plus with accessories

Technically the Rad Rover 6 Plus is priced at $1,999. And with its free shipping, it comes in under the $2k mark. But I’m including it in the $2k-$3k category because you’re going to want to add a couple important accessories to this one.

Rad Power Bikes has one of the widest arrays of e-bike accessories on the planet. In fact, they might have THE widest selection. And I’d highly recommend adding the rear rack ($79) to the RadRover 6 Plus, at the very least. It simply adds even more utility and turns an adventure bike into an adventure/hauling bike.

Accessories aside, the RadRover 6 Plus is an awesome ride and packs in some real value. It is the highest-spec e-bike in Rad’s lineup and includes hydraulic disc brakes, redesigned suspension fork, and upgraded frame with new semi-integrated battery, new displays that are easier to read and use, and so much more.

This is absolutely an e-bike that is worth checking out for anyone that does adventure-style riding and needs big tires combined with high power, and who wants the support and comfort provided by going with North America’s largest e-bike company.

Check out my full RadRover 6 Plus review here.

RadRover 6 Plus quick specs:

Motor: 750W geared rear hub motor

750W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on throttle or pedal assist

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on throttle or pedal assist Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) Weight: 33.3 kg (73.4 lb)

33.3 kg (73.4 lb) Price: $1,999

Best electric bikes from $3,500 to $5,000

Above $3.5k, you’re entering some seriously dedicated e-bike territory.

These e-bikes either feature top-shelf components like drivetrain and brake parts, or pack in so much power that they couldn’t possibly be priced any lower.

Either way, you’re not in Kansas anymore. You’re heading down the e-bike rabbit hole.

Tern HSD

Tern is renowned for building high quality electric bikes that double down on utility features. The Tern HSD is the company’s more affordable utility e-bike, offering many features you’ll find on their higher end GSD, but at a price that more riders can stomach.

The HSD uses small 20″ wheels and includes a folding stem, making it nice and compact. But taking it one step further, Tern outfitted it with their innovative rack that lets you park the bike on its tail, meaning it takes up barely more space than a coat rack in the corner of a room.

The bike’s Bosch mid-drive and high capacity batteries provide a high end e-bike drive, and they are matched with a variety of performance drivetrain options that you can select from, depending on how high you want to spec the bike.

Whether you’re ferrying around kids or buying a week’s worth of groceries, the HSD is a solid option.

Check out my detailed first ride experience on the Tern HSD here.

Tern HSD quick specs:

Motor: Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive

Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist

32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist Range: 42-110 km (26-69 mi) depending on pedal input

42-110 km (26-69 mi) depending on pedal input Battery: Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh

Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh Weight : 25.4 kg (55.9 lb)

: 25.4 kg (55.9 lb) Price: $3,699

CSC FT1000MD

The CSC FT1000MD sounds like a motorcycle name because it comes from a company with motorcycle heritage. CSC Ebikes was born out of CSC Motorcycles, a company with several decades of two-wheeler experience.

The FT1000MD is the company’s highest power option. The fat tire e-bike comes with a 1,000+ watt motor known as the Bafang M620 Ultra. It’s the most powerful and highest torque e-bike mid-drive motor on the retail market. CSC paired it with a big battery, quality suspension, hydraulic brakes, built-in lighting and more to create a high performance and high quality adventure e-bike.

I was able to hit speeds of around 34 mph with the motor in unlocked format, though you can limit it to 20 or 28 mph to fit into class 2 and class 3 designations.

Check out my full review of this incredibly powerful e-bike here.

CSC FT1000MD quick specs:

Motor: 1,000W continuous Bafang M620 mid-drive

1,000W continuous Bafang M620 mid-drive Top speed: 54 km/h (34 mph) when unlocked

54 km/h (34 mph) when unlocked Battery: 48V 16Ah (768Wh) with Samsung 35E cells

48V 16Ah (768Wh) with Samsung 35E cells Frame: 6061 aluminum

6061 aluminum Suspension: Front suspension fork with preload and damping adjustment, plus lockout

Front suspension fork with preload and damping adjustment, plus lockout Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors Weight : 34 kg (75 lb)

: 34 kg (75 lb) Price: $3,299 or save $200 with discount code ELECTREK

Ariel Rider Grizzly

When it comes to all-wheel-drive electric bikes, the $3,299 Ariel Rider Grizzly is one of my favorites.

This incredible e-bike is really more of a small electric motorcycle. It uses two high power motors – one in each wheel – to offer speeds in the mid 30’s and acceleration that will get you there in the blink of an eye.

Full suspension and hydraulic disc brakes make this an e-bike that handles well at any speed, and the bright red paint job looks as aggressive as the e-bike feels. It even comes with foot pegs pre-installed so you can carry a passenger with you.

Plus it’s got double batteries to feed those two power-hungry motors, so you’ll be able to ride this e-bike pretty darn far too, as long as you aren’t too demanding from the throttle.

Check out my full in-depth review of the epic Ariel Rider Grizzly e-bike here.

Ariel Rider Grizzly quick specs:

Motors: Dual 1,000W continuous hub motors (1,850W peak or 3.7 kW combined)

Dual 1,000W continuous hub motors (1,850W peak or 3.7 kW combined) Top speed: 36 mph (58 km/h) when unlocked, but can be limited to Class 2 speeds

36 mph (58 km/h) when unlocked, but can be limited to Class 2 speeds Range: Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed

Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed Battery: 52V 35Ah (1,820 Wh) between two removable/lockable batteries

52V 35Ah (1,820 Wh) between two removable/lockable batteries Weight: 105 lb (47.6 kg)

105 lb (47.6 kg) Price: $3,299

Specialized Turbo Como SL

For more of a cruiser/city e-bike experience, the $4,800 Specialized Turbo Como SL is a great option. This e-bike offers a much more upright ride for a fun, relaxed vibe.

The e-bike features a high quality mid-drive motor, hydraulic disc brakes, Gates carbon belt drive and an 8-speed internally geared hub. That’s a lot of nice parts!

And don’t forget the slim fenders, front basket and cruiser bars that all look super elegant, complimenting the nice lines of the Turbo Como SL.

This may not be a low-cost e-bike, but it definitely offers a ride that makes it worth it.

See my full review of the Specialized Turbo Como SL here.

Specialized Turbo Como SL quick specs:

Motor: Custom Specialized SL1.1 mid-drive motor

Custom Specialized SL1.1 mid-drive motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 100 km (62 mi), or 50% more with range extender

Up to 100 km (62 mi), or 50% more with range extender Battery: Downtube-integrated 320 Wh battery

Downtube-integrated 320 Wh battery Weight : 20.5 kg (45 lb.)

: 20.5 kg (45 lb.) Price: $4,800

Greyp T5

If you’ve been looking for a high-end trekking electric bike that was built with a combination of high-quality parts and the latest technolgoy, look no further than the $4,550 Greyp T5.

There’s a reason why Porsche bought this e-bike company – it’s simply one of the best.

It uses Greyp’s own in-house developed 700 Wh battery combined with a mid-drive motor to offer a hardtail trekking e-bike. In addition to the awesome bike design, the built-in tech is what really opens people’s eyes. Integrated cameras at the front and rear of the bike can serve as dash cams or livestream your rides. Plus you can capture all of your ride footage on the bike instead of bringing along a Go-Pro camera.

There’s also an app that allows you to take full advantage of the built-in eSIM card, giving you connectivity to the bike and letting you check all your vital stats, find its location and more – right from your phone.

The bike is truly a high-end offering by itself, but the embedded tech makes it a rarity in any category.

See my first ride review of the Greyp T5 e-bike here.

Best electric bikes above $5,000

You just couldn’t stop, could you? I showed you plenty of awesome e-bikes that didn’t cost most of a paycheck. But you just haaaaad to keep going.

Fine, here they are. These are some of the most expensive e-bikes out there that we’ve tested and that I’d actually recommend someone buying, if you can pony up the cash.

GoCycle G4i+

When it comes to ultra premium folding electric bikes, there’s only one name that comes to my mind: GoCycle. These are the most impressive folding e-bikes I’ve ever seen. And they better be – they were designed by a former McLaren engineer.

Between the carbon fiber work, single-sided wheels, high-tech tires, trippy LED dot display, innovative rear suspension and completely enclosed drivetrain, there’s a lot of high-end stuff going on here.

The speed will vary from 15-20 mph depending on which country you buy the bike in, but the performance is only part of the equation. The quick folding and light, compact design of the e-bike is the rear winner here.

Check out my full review of the GoCycle G4i+ here.

Motor: 500W front hub motor

500W front hub motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US

20 mph (32 km/h) in the US Range: up to 50 miles (80 km)

up to 50 miles (80 km) Battery: 36V 10.4Ah (375 Wh)

36V 10.4Ah (375 Wh) Weight : 37.2 lb (16.9 kg)

: 37.2 lb (16.9 kg) Price: $6,999

Tern GSD

The Tern GSD improves upon the Tern HSD with even more capability and even nicer components. There are multiple version that can take you up to nearly $10k, but even the lower tier versions are not “low tier”, if you know what I mean.

Parts like automatically engaging electric locks, 10-speed Shimano Deore transmissions, Magura MT5e quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes and more set these e-bikes apart from the rest of the pack.

If you’re getting a Tern GSD, you’re getting a fully qualified car replacement. There are many people that use these instead of buying a second car. When you look at it like that, the price suddenly seems pretty reasonable.

Check out our full review of the Tern GSD here.

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive

Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist

32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist Range: 42-85 km (26-53 mi) depending on pedal input

42-85 km (26-53 mi) depending on pedal input Battery: Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh

Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh Weight : 33.6 kg (74 lb)

: 33.6 kg (74 lb) Price: $5,399

