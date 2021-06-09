In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

NanoGraf claims it has enabled the highest-energy density 18650 cylindrical lithium-ion cell in the world.

The US says it will explore offshore wind energy potential in the Gulf of Mexico.

18650 Li-ion cell breakthrough

Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies today announced a major battery breakthrough. It claims it has enabled the highest energy density cylindrical 18650 Li-ion cell in the world. The company says that the 800 watt-hour per liter (Wh/L) silicon-anode based cell provides a 28% longer run time than traditional cell chemistries. It’s working with a top-tier battery company to manufacture its batteries.

In 2019, the US Council for Automotive Research, a consortium of Ford, General Motors and the US FCA, which makes Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and FIAT vehicles, provided NanoGraf with $7.5 million for a 36-month electric vehicle battery research and development project. And in July 2020, NanoGraf was awarded $1.65 million from the US Department of Defense to develop a longer-lasting lithium-ion battery.

The 18650 is the most popular format of battery cell for e-bike batteries. Tesla currently uses 18650 cells in the Model S and X, but the company is not expected to use them in the new Model S and Model X.

NanoGraf president Dr. Kurt Breitenkamp said:

Energy density has plateaued, only increasing 8% or so over the last decade. We just achieved a 10% increase in a little under a year. This is over a decade’s worth of innovation in one technology.

Offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico

The US Department of the Interior said yesterday that it will explore offshore wind energy potential on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). It’s part of the Biden administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, which was announced at the end of March.

The Department of the Interior details its next steps:

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a Request for Interest (RFI) in the Federal Register on Friday, June 11 to assess interest in potential offshore wind development in the OCS. The RFI will be focused on the Western and Central Planning Areas of the Gulf of Mexico offshore the states of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Although the primary focus of the RFI is on wind energy development, BOEM is also seeking information on other renewable energy technologies. Once published the RFI will open a 45-day public comment period to solicit indications of competitive interest and additional information on potential environmental consequences and other uses of the proposed area. BOEM will consider data received in response to this RFI to determine next steps in the renewable energy leasing process in the Gulf of Mexico.

The BOEM will hold its first task force meeting on June 15, which consists of federal, tribal, state, and local government representatives from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Mike Celata, regional director of BOEM’s Gulf of Mexico office in New Orleans, said:

The Gulf of Mexico has decades of offshore energy development expertise. Today’s announcement represents the first step in harnessing that expertise and applying it to the renewable energy sector. Working directly with our partners in the Gulf, we will make sure that offshore renewable energy development proceeds in an orderly, safe, and environmentally responsible manner.

