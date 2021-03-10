Most expensive electric vehicles on the road in 2021

Electric vehicles are booming. Shortened supply chains, making parts in-house, and advanced battery technologies have significantly helped manufacturers lower the costs of their electric vehicles. Consumers may soon see multiple EVs for sale under $30,000, which is exciting. But let’s forget about all of that promise right now, and visit the other end of the spectrum. What are some of the most expensive electric vehicles you can buy? Below is a list of what’s currently out there, and what EVs will soon be available for big bucks.

Why are electric vehicles so expensive?

We can chat all day about this topic, but that might be better suited for its own post. There are many factors at play in the pricing of electric vehicles these days. Supply chains, assembly lines, R&D can all play some part in the MSRP of an electric vehicle before its first sale.

Probably the most notable factor today is the cost of batteries. Battery packs are vital to the longevity and performance of any electric vehicle, but they are expensive. Developments in battery technology as well as swapping practices have significantly helped lower the cost of EVs in recent years. However, current battery components are gathered and produced by a select group on manufacturers, like in China for instance. The price of importing multiple resources and parts from overseas, adds to the overall price an automaker must charge consumers to make a profit.

Another huge factor is the overall luxury and performance of an EV. Like traditional ICE vehicles, you can purchase something to get you to the grocery store and back, for much less money than a vehicle with power plus all the bells and whistles. The vehicles mentioned below come with plenty of pricey features, even at their most standard models.

Most expensive electric vehicles currently available

First we will start with the electric vehicles you can go out and… more fittingly, log on and buy right now. Depending on what country you live in of course. To be clear, this list is the most expensive consumer EVs today. There are plenty of electric supercars out there that cost much more, but they’re not exactly prevalent on roads and highways.

This list is a bit more realistic and we will follow up with those exotics in another post. To help build vital anticipation, we will start with the most affordable of the most expensive options, and ascend upward from there.

Keep in mind that the prices provided are the MSRPs and do not include any state or federal incentives, upgrades, or customizations unless specifically noted. All prices are accurate at the time of posting, and we will update them as they change. Prices also do not include additional fees for destination and documentation.

Tesla Model Y Performance

What would a top EV countdown be without a Tesla mention, right? With overdue refreshes to Tesla’s veteran Model S and Model X underway, the Model Y is currently the automaker’s most expensive option available right now. That being said, the Model Y still remains quite affordable compared to the acts to follow below.

Tesla’s newest EV began deliveries nearly a year ago and has already seen impressive worldwide sales. The dual motor Performance trim, which prioritizes speed and acceleration over range, currently starts at a purchase price of $60,990. This does not include any add-ons such as exterior color, interior trim, or full self-driving (FSD) capabilities.

Jaguar I-Pace HSE

Next is legacy automaker Jaguar’s all-electric offering in the I-Pace SUV. The High-Standard Equipment or HSE trim of the I-Pace offers additional driver assistance. This includes blind spot assist, 360 degree cameras, and high-speed emergency braking.

That is also why it costs $11,000 more than the standard I-Pace, and makes our list as one of the priciest out there right now. The Jaguar I-Pace HSE starts at $80,900 and can go higher as you customize it with features like leather interiors and cold climate packs.

NIO ES8 Signature Edition

For our third exorbitant vehicle on the list, we venture overseas to the surging EV market in China. NIO has quickly used its quality vehicles and battery swapping technology to earn the title as the “Tesla of China.” The fact that Tesla also competes in the Chinese market technically makes it the Tesla of China, but that’s beside the point!

The automaker has seen its ups and downs since a public offering in the NYSE in 2018. However, it has persevered, and established itself as a major electric force in China looking to expand globally in the coming years. NIO currently offers three electric SUVs and recently announced an impressive ET7 sedan.

We’re not here to chat about that though. Our focus is on the Signature Edition version of NIO’s ES8 SUV. This EV costs ¥566,000 (~$87,600) with the six seat interior selected. For perspective, that’s ¥196,000 (~$30,000) more than what the Tesla Model Y performance is selling for in China.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Topping our list of the most expensive EVs currently available, is the Turbo S version of Porsche’s Taycan. The internationally known sports car manufacturer has presented the Taycan as its first all-electric offering. So far the hype has been immense.

After originally presenting the higher end Taycan trims, customers can now purchase their own electric Porsche for only $80,000! If you have more money from all that bitcoin you’ve been squirreling away, then the Taycan Turbo S might be what you’re looking for. That is, if you’re looking for one of the most expensive EVs on the planet right now.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S starts an MSRP of $185,000. Yes, that’s $105,000 more than that boring, standard Taycan we just bragged about.

Most expensive electric vehicles coming soon

Now that we’ve knocked out a few of the vehicles you can order right from the very smart device you’re currently on, let’s focus on what’s to come. 2021 shines like a beacon of hope after a tumultuous year prior, and that is no different for EVs. Below is a list of some of the most expensive electric vehicles currently scheduled to hit roads this year.

Many of the automakers below have multiple vehicle offerings, or at the very least trim alternatives also debuting in 2021. However, to save space and let you get on with your day, we have selected a few of the pricier options for you to peruse and begin saving for. To see all the MSRPs for each model, we have compiled a table for you at the bottom.

Rivian R1S Launch Edition

Rivian is one of the EV manufacturers with a lot to gain in 2021. Backed by Ford Motors and Amazon, Rivian looks to make a major dent in the electric SUV space, specifically for the outdoorsy consumer. Its first two flagship EVs are scheduled to begin delivering this summer, starting with the R1T pickup in June.

The seven-seat R1S SUV is set for August, and its Launch Edition trim starts at a purchase price of $77,500. We are focusing on the R1S over the R1T simply because it’s starting price for the Launch Edition is $2,500 more. Regardless of Launch Edition price or Rivian model, those trims are already fully reserved. Other trims are scheduled to deliver in 2022. In the meantime, Rivian looks to expand in the United States in retail and eventually establish a $50 billion IPO later this year.

Tesla Model S Plaid+

Again, what would an electric vehicle list be without a shoutout to Tesla? There are multiple spots Tesla vehicles could fit on this list, but we’re talking most expensive this time. That means we have to mention the most expensive Tesla to date, the Model S Plaid+. After teasing Tesla acolytes for months, the automaker finally debuted the much anticipated Plaid powertrain last fall.

Plaid’s initial numbers (both performance and price) were quite astonishing. With the aforementioned refresh to the Model S, the Plaid powertrain has now been split into Model S Plaid and Plaid+. The top speed and acceleration of this tri motor trim remains the same. However, the Plaid+ promises a mile range of 520+ miles on a single charge. That is compared to the 390 mile range on the standard Plaid.

While the Plaid is scheduled to deliver next month at a price of $119,990, the Plaid+ will be a longer wait… and a larger hit to your wallet. According to Tesla’s website, the Model S Plaid+ will start at a purchase price of $139,990 and does not include any customizations, add-ons or FSD capabilities. This trim was originally listed as late 2021 for a delivery date, but has now been pushed to mid-2022.

Audi RS e-tron GT

Despite a global pandemic’s efforts to hamper the automobile market, Audi found success in 2020 with its e-tron SUV. While the e-tron itself does not make our list of the most expensive electric vehicles, the freshly announced Audi e-tron GT certainly does.

Audi first unveiled the e-tron GT concept a few years ago, but only recently debuted the performance sedan to the world… at least officially. In addition to the e-tron GT, Audi will also be delivering the even quicker RS e-tron GT. This is the electric vehicle chosen for our list of most expensive. That’s because it starts at a price of $139,900. Both versions of the e-tron GT are expected to hit dealerships in the U.S. this summer.

Lucid Motors Air Dream Edition

Last and actually most, is Lucid Motors’ upcoming Air sedan. Lucid first made major waves in the EV world with its Air prototype challenging Tesla’s Model S Plaid on the track. The American automaker now looks to deliver its first EV, the Air sedan in 2021. The first trim available also happens to be its most expensive – the Air Dream Edition. Lucid Motors’ debut EV will enter the market at a whopping $169,000 before any incentives, or add-ons.

The Air Dream Edition was currently slated to deliver this spring followed by two, less expensive Air trims in 2021. There is also a standard version of the Air called Pure scheduled to debut in 2022. Now, Lucid has pushed the Dream Edition delivery to the second half of 2021. You may be able to experience a Lucid Studio soon to get a closer look too. The automaker is looking to expand its retail presence in the U.S. before the Air starts delivering.

Electric vehicles sorted by the most expensive

Electric Vehicle MSRP (USD) Release Date Porsche Taycan Turbo S $185,000 Available Lucid Air Dream Edition $169,000 Second half of 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo $150,900 Available Tesla Model S Plaid+ $139,990 Mid 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT $139,900 Summer 2021 Lucid Air Grand Touring $139,000 Summer 2021 Bollinger Motors B1 $125,000 Late 2021 Bollinger Motors B2 $125,000 Late 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid $119,990 Available Tesla Model X Plaid $119,990 May/June 2021 Bollinger Motors Chassis Cab $110,000 Late 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S $103,800 Available Audi e-tron GT $99,900 Summer 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS $96,000 (est.) Summer 2021* Lucid Air Touring $95,000 Late 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range $89,990 May/June 2021 NIO ES8 Signature Edition (six seats) ~$87,600 Available* (China) Jaguar I-Pace HSE $80,900 Available Tesla Model S Long Range $79,990 Available Porsche Taycan $79,900 Available Rivian R1S Launch Edition $77,500 August 2021 BMW iX3 $77,500 Available* Jaguar I-Pace SE $76,250 Available Mercedes-Benz EQV $76,000 Available* Rivian R1T Launch Edition $75,000 June 2021 NIO EC6 Signature Edition ~$72,500 Available* (China) NIO ES6 Signature Edition ~$72,500 Available* (China) Tesla Cybertruck Tri Motor $69,900 Late 2021 Jaguar I-Pace S $69,850 Available Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 Available Mercedes-Benz EQC $67,900 Available* Audi e-tron SUV $65,900 Available Tesla Model Y Performance $60,990 Available Ford Mustang Mach-E GT $60,500 Summer 2021 Polestar 2 $59,900 Available Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition $58,300 Available Mercedes-Benz EQA $57,750 Available* Tesla Model 3 Performance $55,990 Available Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 Available Lordstown Motors Endurance $52,500 Available BMW i3s w/ range extender $51,500 Available Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor $49,900 Late 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E CA Route 1 Edition $49,800 Available BYD Han $49,000 Available* (China) Tesla Model Y Long Range $48,990 Available BMW i3 w/ range extender $48,300 Available BMW i3s $47,650 Available Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium $47,000 Available Tesla Model 3 Long Range $45,990 Available BMW i3 $44,450 Available Nissan Leaf SL Plus $43,920 Available Ford Mustang Mach-E Select $42,895 Available Nissan Leaf SV Plus $40,470 Available Volkswagen ID.4 $39,995 Available Tesla Model Y Standard Range $39,990 Available Kia Nero EV $39,090 Available Nissan Leaf S Plus $38,220 Available Hyundai Kona Electric $37,390 Available Chevy Bolt (2021) $36,500 Available Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $35,490 Available Nissan Leaf SV $34,910 Available Chevy Bolt EUV LT (2022) $33,995 Summer 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric $33,045 Available Chevy Bolt 1LT (2022) $31,995 Summer 2021 Nissan Leaf S $31,620 Available MINI Cooper Electric Hard Top 2-Door $29,900 Available Kandi NEV K23 $22,499 Available Kandi NEV K27 $15,499 Available * – Not available in the U.S.

Anything we missed?

Are there any ridiculously expensive electric vehicles we are forgetting? Is there anything you’d like to see added to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.