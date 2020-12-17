Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $185.75 shipped. This is for the tool-only model. As a comparison, it originally sold for $259 but trends around $230 more recently. With snow falling from the skies, now is a great time to buy an electric blower. This deal will be perfect for someone already in Greenworks’ 40V ecosystem. Features include a 180-degree rotating chute, 7-inch wheels, and other adjustable pieces. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the stainless steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 for $99.95 shipped. Regularly around $170+ direct and at Amazon, this model goes for $128 via Home Depot and is now at the lowest we can find. This model can support up to six plants at once and doesn’t require much more than adding some water to the reservoir and turning it on. Providing year-round fresh herbs and veggies, today’s deal also includes a 6-pod heirloom salad kit with Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 season, Rouge D’iver and Red Sail, as well as a bottle of plant nutrients. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers.

Amazon offers the Snow Joe 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit for $259 shipped. That’s down from the usual $340 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a 20-inch blade width, which is perfect for smaller driveways and sidewalks. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4/5 stars.

