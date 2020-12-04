Green Deals: Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer $79, more

Walmart offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI 1.65GPM Electric Pressure Washer and Accessory Kit for $79 shipped. As a comparison, you’d pay over $180 at Amazon for a comparable model, and today’s deal is the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include a 14.5A electric motor and adjustable pressure up to 2000PSI. With no oil or gas to deal with, you’ll be clean and fume-free. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

TrodeemDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM 450-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code O644QNBD at checkout. Normally $34, today’s deal saves you 41% off its normal going rate and makes the lights just $5 each. You’ll find that no wires are required here, as the solar panel recharges the built-in battery automatically every day. 450-lumens of brightness is more than enough to light up your yard, making it super simple to take out the trash at night without turning a single switch on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select electric water heaters and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $74.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve tracked. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 4/5 stars.

