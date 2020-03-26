Greenworks 20-inch 40V Hedge Trimmer $69 (Reg. $90), more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Pole Saw and Hedge Trimmer for $69.19 shipped. Be sure to note this model does not come with a battery. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate. Notable specs here include a 40-inch saw that’s backed by a 40V motor, plus three different cutting positions. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Amazon offers the Rayovac AA and AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle with Charger for $9.97 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $15 or more price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This bundle includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon customers.

Amazon is currently offering the Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor and Smart Plug for $65 shipped. Down from $89, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, keeping tabs on your home’s air quality is something to be aware of. That’s where the Glow C comes in, monitoring everything from humidity and temperature to airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs). Plus, with the built-in smart plug, you’ll be able to set up automations to turn on a fan or heater, humidifier, and other appliances to ensure your surroundings are the way they should be. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.