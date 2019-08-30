Bafang unveils new waterproof electric bicycle batteries — in odd 43 V size

Bafang, the leading Chinese electric bicycle component manufacturer, has just announced a new line of batteries ahead of the Eurobike 2019 trade show.

New Bafang batteries are on their way

Bafang manufactures everything from 1,600 W electric bicycle motors to controllers to batteries and even full e-bikes. They are mostly known for their affordable e-bike conversion kits, some of which cost as little as $250.

Until now, the company has offered two main styles of downtube batteries: those that sit on top of the tube and those that are integrated or hidden inside the downtube.

But now Bafang is showing off new semi-integrated and waterproof batteries. The batteries will be offered in 450 Wh and 600 Wh options, weighing 3 kg (6.6 lb) or 4 kg (8.8 lb) each. And this time Bafang’s new batteries have opted for a new system voltage of 43 V.

That departs from the industry standards of 36 V and 48 V nominal voltages.

Bafang explains that the new voltage has a number of advantages:

Advantage 1: Heat efficiency

Bafang claims that the higher the voltage of the battery, the lower the working current, which is true. But Bafang also considers the present 48 V standard to be too high to realize the full potential of this advantage. According to the company:

“When compared to the most commonly used 36V format, a 43V battery experiences just 69% of a 36V system’s heat loss. In terms of efficiency, a 48V battery is even better, at 59%, but has a disadvantage when it comes to space utilization.”

Advantage 2: Compact Module Arrangement

Because a 43 V battery uses 12 cells in series instead of 13 cells in a 48 V battery, it can be more space-efficient.

Bafang clarifies:

“Both competing formats are considerably less space-efficient. A 36V battery’s 10S4P or 10S5P arrangement only manages 63% space utility, a 48V battery’s layout (13S3P, 13S4P or 13S5P) reaches no more than 65% – plus, that “high-end” 48V battery leads to a very wide package which conflicts in particular with the requirements of state-of-the-art downtube integrated batteries.”

Advantage 3: Safety

According to Bafang:

“Users of Bafang’s new battery packs benefit from improved resistance against bad weather and high thermal stress – because the batteries are designed in accordance with the IPX6 standard, and their smart thermal management restricts any possible temperature rise to 20 degrees. But there are also many even more sophisticated features and technologies implemented.”

Bafang’s charging circuit has been designed with independent temperature control and features six different safety protection circuits. The cells are also charged to just 4.1 V instead of the standard 4.2 V of most batteries, keeping them in a safer voltage range and extending their useful life cycles. Independent 3-section fuses are used in the battery construction. And lastly, a two-stage safety mechanism protects the discharge of the battery after unlocking the battery with the physical key.

Advantage 4: Efficient Manufacturing

According to Bafang:

“To achieve its mission to deliver ever higher product value at lower manufacturing cost, Bafang has incorporated a flexible design, well suited for automatic production processes. The batteries’ standard core packs are assembled without any cables. Reliability is ensured, and plastic parts can be made smaller, by taking full advantage of vibration welding and multiple insert-molding processes.”

Electrek’s Take

While it’s a bit annoying anytime a company shirks an accepted standard in an industry, there are some real advantages here. The 36 V standard has always been a bit underpowered in most setups, and the 48 V leap can sometimes be more power than is necessary, so there could be a happy middle ground here.

Of course, that means a new charger is needed and there’s even less chance that chargers will be compatible as riders switch from bike to bike, so there are always tradeoffs.

We’ll be checking out Bafang’s new batteries in person at Eurobike in Germany next month, so we’ll follow up with our thoughts then to you let know if these new Bafang batteries are worth a spot on your next e-bike.

